ECIL Tirupati to supply Power packs for next polls

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: ECIL Tirupati is going to supply power packs to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines for 2019 elections. ECIL Tirupati expansion work has been completed and by this month-end, the ECIL Chairman is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed unit at Industrial Estate at Renigunta road, official sources told Express.

They said that the unit expansion work is going to provide at least 125 jobs to local people. The Government of India enterprise has a strong indigenous base in electronics. ECIL also has a strong presence in indigenous electronics security and e-governance domains and has committed partnerships with various GoI establishments and actively supports other strategic organisations such as DRDO, Department of Space, civil aviation, information and broadcasting, telecommunications, insurance, banking, police and paramilitary forces, oil and gas, power, space education, health, agriculture, steel and coal.