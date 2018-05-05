Home States Andhra Pradesh

ED to file counter petition in Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets case

In 2012, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 51 crore belonging to Jagati and Janani along with those of Hetero and Aurobindo companies.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

YSR congress president Jaganmohan Reddy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has granted status quo in the attachment of properties by Enforcement Directorate pertaining to Penna, Aurobindo and Hetero companies in Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. In Penna case, properties worth Rs 47 crore belonging to Jagati publications, Indira Television and Janani Infra Limited were attached by the ED. In 2012, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 51 crore belonging to Jagati and Janani along with those of Hetero and Aurobindo companies.

The bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice J Uma Devi was passing this interim order recently in petitions filed separately by Jagati publications, Janani Infra limited, Caramel Asia Private Limited and Indira Television, belonging to YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy, challenging the order of the Appellate Tribunal in New Delhi refusing to pass orders for release of the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the cases pertaining to Penna, Aurobindo and Hetero episodes of Jagan’s assets case.

ED counsel K Manmadha Rao raised an objection in filing of above petitions before the High Court challenging the Appellate Tribunal order. He questioned whether any company would invest more than it benefited. After hearing both sides, the bench granted status quo and directed the ED to file counter affidavit on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

More from this section

 BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju joins Telugu Desam Party

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu happy with people’s 'satisfaction' levels

Padayatras to mark YSRC Congress President Jaganmohan Reddy's 2,000-km feat

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity