ED to file counter petition in Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has granted status quo in the attachment of properties by Enforcement Directorate pertaining to Penna, Aurobindo and Hetero companies in Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. In Penna case, properties worth Rs 47 crore belonging to Jagati publications, Indira Television and Janani Infra Limited were attached by the ED. In 2012, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 51 crore belonging to Jagati and Janani along with those of Hetero and Aurobindo companies.

The bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice J Uma Devi was passing this interim order recently in petitions filed separately by Jagati publications, Janani Infra limited, Caramel Asia Private Limited and Indira Television, belonging to YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy, challenging the order of the Appellate Tribunal in New Delhi refusing to pass orders for release of the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the cases pertaining to Penna, Aurobindo and Hetero episodes of Jagan’s assets case.

ED counsel K Manmadha Rao raised an objection in filing of above petitions before the High Court challenging the Appellate Tribunal order. He questioned whether any company would invest more than it benefited. After hearing both sides, the bench granted status quo and directed the ED to file counter affidavit on the issue.