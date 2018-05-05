Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four TDP men arrested for attempt to rape minor

The men who lost their cool on being told that the stall had closed ransacked the shop and dragged the 17-year-old niece of the woman running the tea stall to a nearby field.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Police on Friday arrested four TDP workers for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl at Thammayapeta in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The bid to rape came to light when the girl’s family lodged a police complaint.
K Srinivas, the husband of Kathipudi MPTC, and his friends Matta Ravi, Pasupuleti Satyanarayana and S Sravan drove to a stall and demanded tea late in the night.

The men who lost their cool on being told that the stall had closed ransacked the shop and dragged the 17-year-old niece of the woman running the tea stall to a nearby field. The family’s efforts to stop Srinivas proved futile. Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the family’s cries for help and rescued the girl.
The accused, who were in an inebriated condition, tried to drive away the locals by threatening them in foul language, but were overpowered. The four  managed to flee by abandoning their car, but were caught by the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP rape minor

Comments

More from this section

Ambedkar University to run engineering courses

ECIL Tirupati to supply Power packs for next polls

Kill rapists in encounters: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity