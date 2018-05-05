Four TDP men arrested for attempt to rape minor

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Police on Friday arrested four TDP workers for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl at Thammayapeta in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The bid to rape came to light when the girl’s family lodged a police complaint.

K Srinivas, the husband of Kathipudi MPTC, and his friends Matta Ravi, Pasupuleti Satyanarayana and S Sravan drove to a stall and demanded tea late in the night.

The men who lost their cool on being told that the stall had closed ransacked the shop and dragged the 17-year-old niece of the woman running the tea stall to a nearby field. The family’s efforts to stop Srinivas proved futile. Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the family’s cries for help and rescued the girl.

The accused, who were in an inebriated condition, tried to drive away the locals by threatening them in foul language, but were overpowered. The four managed to flee by abandoning their car, but were caught by the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.