Journey with a spectacular view

The Godavari starts its 1,465km journey in Maharashtra in the Brahmagiri mountain near Trimbakeshwar, close to Nashik. It passes through TS, Chhattisgarh and AP.

Sailing down Godavari river one can get an enchanting view of hundreds of endangered species | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari river is the second largest river in India, second only to the Ganga in vastness and sanctity. The journey through the breathtakingly beautiful Papi hills, with golden sandy beaches and the hills carpeted with rainforests, bountiful with nature’s treasures, is worth cherishing
There are resorts on the riverbanks with spectacular views of the blue waters and green fields. With the option to sail in small boats along long expanses of the Gautami and Vasistha, delicious food and tranquil, laidback villages to visit, it is an undiscovered paradise for a nature lover and foodie. 

The Papi Kondalu cruise begins in Polavaram. Polavaram can be reached by road from Rajamahendravaram. The Tourism Department is operating four boats in Godavari river. The government has made it mandatory for all passengers to wear life jackets.

Serene and beautiful
The Godavari starts its 1,465km journey in Maharashtra in the Brahmagiri mountain near Trimbakeshwar, close to Nashik. It passes through TS, Chhattisgarh and AP. It flows first eastwards across the Deccan plateau, then turns southeast, entering the West Godavari district, the Eastern Ghats and then the East Godavari district, until it splits into two water courses that widen into a large river delta, before merging with the Bay of Bengal

