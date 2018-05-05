Kill rapists in encounters: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “If a situation arises, the accused in rape and murder incidents of minor girls and women who behave like animals should be killed in encounters,” said N Raghuveera Reddy, the state Congress committee president. He was here on a personal visit and spoke to newsmen at the party office on Friday. He made some serious comments on the rape and murder incidents of girls as well as sexual harassment of women. He also commented on the current political developments, including the SCS agitations and deekshas by the ruling and Opposition parties and also on the Karnataka elections.

On the series of rape/gangrape and murders of minor girls and women in the state and country, Raghuveera Reddy said that the governments were not in a position to control these heinous attacks on girls and women.

Moreover, the current ruling dispensations were abetting such incidents, he said. Giving an example of ‘encounter’ of a rape accused during the Congress regime, Raghuveera opined, “If necessary, to protect and save our minor girls and women from the assaults of rapists, the government has to use extreme powers in the form of encountering the accused.”

Deekshas

On the TDP’s recent ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ and on the Opposition YSRC’s ‘Vanchana Vyatireka Deeksha’, Raghuveera said that both ruling and Oppositon parties of the state were just making noises on the issue.

Karnataka elections

Even now they have a chance to prove their mettle. i.e., in the Karnataka elections. Both the TDP and YSRCP should appeal to the Telugu-speaking and Telugu origin people who had settled down in Karnataka long ago who number more than a crore to defeat the BJP and support the ruling Congress government as the BJPled Union government had betreyed the Telugu people on the SCS. If they do this campaign against the BJP, when the Congress omes to power at the Centre, it will grant the SCS to AP as most of the Telugu people desire it as a big sentiment,” said Raghuveera.