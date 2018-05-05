Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kill rapists in encounters: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief

He made some serious comments on the rape and murder incidents of girls as well as sexual harassment of women.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “If a situation arises, the accused in rape and murder incidents of minor girls and women who behave like animals should be killed in encounters,” said N Raghuveera Reddy, the state Congress committee president. He was here on a personal visit and spoke to newsmen at the party office on Friday. He made some serious comments on the rape and murder incidents of girls as well as sexual harassment of women. He also commented on the current political developments, including the SCS agitations and deekshas by the ruling and Opposition parties and also on the Karnataka elections.

On the series of rape/gangrape and murders of minor girls and women in the state and country, Raghuveera Reddy said that the governments were not in a position to control these heinous attacks on girls and women.

Moreover, the current ruling dispensations were abetting such  incidents, he said. Giving an example of ‘encounter’ of a rape accused during the Congress regime, Raghuveera opined, “If necessary, to protect and save our minor girls and women from the assaults of rapists, the government has to use extreme powers in the form of encountering the accused.” 

Deekshas
On the TDP’s recent ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ and on the Opposition YSRC’s ‘Vanchana Vyatireka Deeksha’, Raghuveera said that both ruling and Oppositon parties of the state were just making noises on the issue.  

Karnataka elections
Even now they have a chance to prove their mettle. i.e., in the  Karnataka elections. Both the TDP and YSRCP should appeal to the Telugu-speaking and Telugu origin people who had settled down in Karnataka long ago who number more than a crore to defeat the BJP and support the ruling Congress government as the BJPled Union government had betreyed the Telugu people on the SCS. If they do this campaign against the BJP, when the Congress omes to power at the Centre, it will grant the SCS to AP as most of the Telugu people desire it as a big sentiment,” said Raghuveera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Congress rapist

Comments

More from this section

 BJP leader K Raghurama Krishnam Raju joins Telugu Desam Party

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu happy with people’s 'satisfaction' levels

Padayatras to mark YSRC Congress President Jaganmohan Reddy's 2,000-km feat

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity