Moderate rain likely in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As per the Indian Meteorological department, there is no sign of heavy rains across the state on Saturday and thunderstorms may occur at a few isolated places accompanied by normal rains.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal AP. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of north coastal AP.

At the same time, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places with gusty winds in Rayalaseema. “Atmosphere is partially cloudy at most of the areas across the state and isolated thundershowers are expected. Temperatures may be normal,” said Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre.

In the past 24 hours, significant rain occurred at most places over Rayalaseema and at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in YSR-Kadapa district of Rayalaseema and heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Chittoor, YSR-Kadapa, Anantapur of Rayalaseema and Krishna district of coastal AP.