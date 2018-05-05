Padayatras to mark YSRC Congress President Jaganmohan Reddy's 2,000-km feat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) has decided to take out padayatras in all mandals across the State on May 14, when party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy will cross the 2,000-km mark in West Godavari district. Apart from expressing solidarity with Jaganmohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the other purpose of the walkathons is to highlight the failures of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Party workers will also picket the district collectorates as part of the ‘Vanchana Garjana’ programme.

Speaking to mediaperons on Friday, party MP YV Subba Reddy said on May 14 and 15, party workers across the State will take out padayatras wearing black badges in protest against TDP’s failures. The cadre would highlight the Navaratnas and how they would benefit all sections of the society. On May 16, the party leaders would picket the offices of District Collectors across the State and submit memoranda to the State government listing out its failures on all fronts. ​

“The assurances given to various sections of the society were not fulfilled. Farmers’ loans were not waived. Polavaram project was taken up by the TDP government only for kickbacks,” Subba Reddy said.

The YSRC MP said farmers are not being extended the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops raised by them. Medicare and fee reimbursement schemes in the State were not being implemented properly, he added.

Stating that Naidu had nominated the spouse of Maharashtra Finance Minister as TTD Trust Board member, the YSRC MP said this shows that the CM continues to maintain ties with the BJP only to come out of corruption charges levelled against him.

candle-light march by YSRC today

Condemning the heinous rape of a nine-year-old girl at Dachepalli in Guntur district and protesting against the TDP government’s failure in maintaining law and order in the State, YSR Congress (YSRC) workers will take out candle-light marches in all Assembly constituency headquarters on May 5. YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy said the rallies would be organised from 6.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m.