Strengthen party in Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu to TTDP leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not throwing any clear indications on the party with which they will go to 2019 polls in Telangana, TDP national president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked his party leaders to strengthen the party so that other parties by themselves will come to them to forge alliances.

Naidu addressed the party’s Telangana State general body meeting where he once again reiterated that he will take a decision on alliances at an appropriate time. Naidu, however, asked his party leaders to activate the party rank and file. “If we are strong enough, other parties will by themselves approach us for alliances,’’ he reportedly told the leaders.

Though the meeting was scheduled to be of party’s important leaders, hundreds of party cadre reached the NTR Trust Bhavan. Naidu reportedly expressed displeasure over the party cadre too coming to the general body meeting.

Later, when Naidu asked the leaders and activists to give suggestions for strengthening the party, several of them asked Naidu to attend and address more public meetings in Telangana districts and not just confined to Hyderabad. Naidu said he would do all possible for the party to pick up pace in the state.

Meanwhile, Naidu said that the national party’s Mahanadu will be held on May 27, 28 and 29 in Vijayawada. Ahead of that, the Telangana State party’s Mahanadu will be held on May 24 at the Exhibition Grounds which will also be attended by Naidu. Between May 10 to May 20, the party wouldbe organising Mini Mahanadu’s in the 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of the state.