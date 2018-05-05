TDP leader mortgaged police station for loan

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Telugu Desam Party leader obtained a loan of Rs14,000 from a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) by mortgaging a police station building in Kurnool district. The funny part is that the wrongdoing went undetected for 30 years and the man was a beneficiary of the government’s loan waiver scheme.The incident happened in 1988 at Gonegandla mandal headquarters in the district.

According to police, Talari Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh Naidu mortgaged 2.5 acres of police station land as well as the building with the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society and obtained a loan of Rs 14,000.

He took Rs 4,000 in 1988 and Rs 10,000 in 1993. The loan was waived by the government under the farmers’ loan waiver scheme nine years back. Strangely, the police station property under Survey No 452 is still under mortgage as per documents with the registration department.

Nagesh Naidu is an active TDP leaderm, while his wife T Pushpavati is the sarpanch of the village.

The incident came to light when Rayalaseema Inspector General of Police S Mahmad Iqbal recently visited the station and checked the records. Sub-inspector Krishnamurthy said Nagesh Naidu had been booked for cheating and sent to Pathikonda sub jail for further investigation.

For nearly thirty years, the police and officials in the region had not even suspected that the land belonging to the police station had been used as surety to secure loans. The wrongdoing would have gone unnoticed if the Inspector General had not checked the records.