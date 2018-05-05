TDP Parliamentarian Maganti Babu suffers mild heart attack

By Express News Service

ELURU: TDP Parliamentarian Maganti Venkateswara Rao (Babu) suffered a mild heart stroke at his residence in Eluru on Friday afternoon.He participated in the cycle yatra at Chintalapudi on Friday morning. After reaching his residence, the MP suffered a mild heart stroke.

Noticing his uneasiness, his family members immediately rushed him to Andhra Hospitals in Eluru. A team of doctors conducted medical tests and administered first aid on him.

Meanwhile, Government Whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Eluru MLA Badeti Kota Rama Rao (Babu) visited Andhra Hospitals to enquire about the health condition of Maganti Babu.

On the advice of doctors at Andhra Hospitals, the MP was later shifted to Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment. A team of doctors headed by Dr. Karthik was monitoring the health condition of the MP.

Maganti Babu was admitted to ICU. The doctors stated that the MP is responding well to treatment and added that the MP needs to stay in the hospital for three days.