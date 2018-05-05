Thunderstorms wreak havoc in Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KURNOOL/ KADAPA: Thunderstorms that lashed different parts of Chittoor, Kurnool and Kadapa districts on Thursday evening, claimed three lives and damaged agriculture and horticulture crops in a large extent.

Three farmers Duggili Gurava Reddy, Duggili Dasaradha Reddy and Duggili Muneendra were found dead at Kambalapalli village in Thottambedu mandal in Chittoor district on Friday morning. According to police, the trio were struck by lightning when they took shelter under a tree during rain on Thursday night. The three cousin brothers who hail from Eguva Sambaiah Palem in Thottambedu mandal, came to Kambalapalli to purchase sheep.

The thunderstorms caused extensive crop loss in Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts. In Kadapa, horticulture crops like mango, banana, papaya, tomato and vegetable crops were badly damaged in 14 mandals, including Railway Kodur, Rayachoti, Rajampet, Pulivendula, Muddanuru and Badvel.

According to a preliminary estimate, horticulture crops in 575 hectares belonging to 671 farmers were damaged and the total loss was put at `8.6 crore. However, farmers said the loss could be more. Loss of paddy crop in 50 hectares in the district was pegged at `7.05 lakh. APTransco officials said 207 electric poles got uprooted and 57 transformers were damageddue thunderstorm. The total loss to APTransco in the district was estimated at `35 lakh.

The situation was even worse in Kurnool district as horticulture and agriculture crops in 8,000 acres were damaged. The losses were pegged at `20 crore. According to Horticulture Joint Director K Raghunath Reddy and Agriculture Assistant Director G Rajasekar, several crops like chilli, papaya, mango and paddy were badly damaged. In Orvakal, Bethamcherla, Banaganapalle, Kodumur, Gonegandla and Veldurthi mandals, about 30 villages were severely affected and mango and papaya crops were damaged in about 2,000 acres. Paddy and other crops were damaged in Allagadda, Koilkuntla, Uyyalawada, Owk and Nandyal mandals.

“My papaya crop in 3.5 acres was totally damaged,” said B Ranganna, a farmer of Gajuladinne. “Paddy crop in Owk and Bethamcherla mandals were totally lost,” said S Ramaiah, Owk Mandal Farmers Association leader. He wanted the government to save affected farmers.

APTransco SE K Barghava Ramudu said that at least 200 electric poles collapsed across the district due to gales.“More poles were collapsed in Mantralayam, Adoni, Dhone and Yemmiganur Assembly constituencies. We have started restoring power supply in the affected villages and almost 60 per cent of the work has been completed,” he said.