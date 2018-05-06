Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for death to rapists

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for rapists to be hanged and urged lawyers not to argue on behalf of them.“The day any man dares to rape a girl will be his last. Such people have no right to live in the state... They should be booked under the Nirbhaya Act. We will set up special courts and ensure that rapists are given death penalty,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the nine-year-old who was sexually assaulted at Dachepalli in Guntur district when he made the comment. “I am pained by the incident. This is inhuman. I instructed the police to catch the culprit immediately.

Seventeen police teams were scanning the region. I reviewed the investigation’s progress on the second day, but by afternoon, the accused had committed suicide,” he said, stressing the need to sensitise people on the crime.

“There should be debates on the issue to create maximum awareness. I have called upon all Andhras to participate in the rally being held here tomorrow to express solidarity with victims of sexual assaults,” he said.

The Chief Minister observed that technology had its dark side and easily accessible porn was leading people astray. “Parents should talk to their children and teachers should sensitise students. This incident should be the last such in the state. Irrespective of age, anyone who rapes, will be dealt with firmly. The accessibility of porn will be controlled. We will see how that can be done,” he said.

In response to a query, Naidu opined that having deterrents in place was as important as spreading awareness. “We will set up special courts and ensure that rapists are hanged.

Death penalty will be the strongest deterrent. It is wrong on the part of lawyers to argue in favour of rapists. If rapists know that sexually assaulting a person will ruin them completely, they will think twice,” he pointed out. An emotional Naidu repeated that sexual assaults would not be tolerated in the state. “Technology must be used for the good of the society. Some people have extreme tendencies... even elementary school girls are not being spared. Are we humans at all? I will issue a strict warning.

The photos of eve-teasers will soon be put online,” he said. The Chief Minister hit out at the YSRC for claiming that sexual assaults against women had increased under the TDP regime and asked the Opposition not to “play politics over such a sensitive issue”.

Earlier during a teleconference with district collectors, SPs, and other officials, Naidu had underscored the need for sensitising people on the amendments made to the POCSO Act. He encouraged the media to make a documentary on the Dachepalli rape highlighting the efforts of the police and public opinion related to the developments.

Fact sheet

16,000 crimes against women registered in AP in 2016

1,305 sexual harassment cases

3rd AP’s position in number of crimes against women. UP first, M’rashtra second

830cases registered in state under POCSO Act in 2016

RALLY IN V’WADA

The Chief Minister urged people from all sections of the society to join him for ‘Aada Biddalaku Rakshaga — Kaduludam’, a rally to be held in Vijayawada on Monday. The TDP supremo will address a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Stadium after the rally is wrapped up.

Two held for raping minor

Kadapa: Close on the heels of rape of a 9-year-old girl at Dachepalli in Guntur district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons at Sundaraiah Colony in Badvel. Giving the details of the incident at a press conference on Saturday, Badvel circle inspector Reddappa said that the victim complained to the police that one Krishnaiah (24) and his friend Ramesh (19) of Sundaraiah Colony forcibly took her away from her house on Friday night.

Later, the duo committed the atrocity against her at Ramesh’s house. The victim was sent to RIMS Hospital at Kadapa for medical examination. The police arrested the accused, Krishnaiah and Ramesh at Abbusahebpeta village. Krishnaiah is a daily-wage worker, while Ramesh is a degree student. A case has been registered