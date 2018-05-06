Home States Andhra Pradesh

IMD predicts temperature rise in coastal Andhra in next three days

Maximum temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema remained normal recording below 40 degree Celsius. On Saturday, 39 degree Celsius was recorded in Anantapur.

Published: 06th May 2018 05:53 AM

Two rickshaw pullers take a nap on a hot summer afternoon | RVK RAO

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maximum temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema remained normal recording below 40 degree Celsius. On Saturday, 39 degree Celsius was recorded in Anantapur. Temperatures are likely to rise in the next few days.

While rain occurred at isolated places in Rayalaseema, dry weather prevailed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Many districts recorded  temperatures between 36-39 degree Celsius. Kadapa, Jangamaheswarapuram and Nellore recorded 38 degree Celsius, followed by 37 degree Celsius in Kurnool, Tirupati and Vijayawada. Places like Kavali, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Nandigama and Nandyal recorded 36 degree Celsius.

While the temperatures have increased by 1 to 2 degree Celsius at many places, there will be increase in temperatures in the next two days.“While Rayalaseema will have temperatures near normal, temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to increase in the next three days. Further there are no thunderstorm activities for the next few days,” said Indian Meteorological Department scientist Naga Ratna.

 

Coastal Andhra summer heat

