Officials look the other way as illegal sand mining goes unabated in Srikakulam

It was learnt that the sand is being transported to Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam and even to Odisha from Edupuram, Arakapadra, Jagannathapuram and Ichhapuram.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Illegal sand mining is on the rise in the border villages, particularly in Ichchapuram mandal. Following the environmental norms, officials banned lifting of sand from River Bahuda in Ichchapuram mandal years ago. However, illegal transportation continues all along the river bank villages in Ichchapuram mandal. It was learnt that the sand is being transported to Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam and even to Odisha from Edupuram, Arakapadra, Jagannathapuram and Ichhapuram.

In the AOB villages like Koligam, illegal transportation is rampant. However, a truckload of sand costs around Rs 40,000 to transport it to Visakhapatnam while the price ranges around Rs 10,000 to transport the sand locally and nearby Odisha State. 

Shockingly not even a single sand reach from Ichchapuram was notified by the officials. However, keeping in view the need of sand for construction of toilets, the officials gave nod to lift the sand for construction of individual sanitary latrines (ISLs). Taking advantage of it, the sand mafia continues to lift the sand for commercial purpose even from unnotified areas.

Sources said not less than 200 trucks laden with sand reach Visakhapatnam and nearby districts every day from Koligam, a border village in the limits of Ichchapuram mandal.The locals, in association with the people from Odisha and other areas formed a mafia gang.

It was also learnt that the price of a tractor load of sand ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 locally. Even though illegal sand lifting became an issue in the AOB villages and also resulting in depletion of groundwater levels besides causing pollution, officials remained tight-lipped.   

When contacted, Ichchapuram tahsildar M Suresh said the mandal had not been notified for sand lifting from River Bahuda as the levels of sand in the riverbed was below par of the scheduled three metres. He said that they have conducted raids after illegal sand mining was reported in the area.

