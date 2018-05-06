Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP government turned state into ‘atyacharala pradesh': YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that four years of  misgovernance has turned Andhra Pradesh into ‘Atyacharala Pradesh’.

Published: 06th May 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy signing an autograph for a student at Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that four years of  misgovernance has turned Andhra Pradesh into ‘Atyacharala Pradesh’.

Addressing a public gathering during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Pedana in Krishna district on Saturday, he expressed concern over the increasing number of crime against women and children. “In the last four days, 11 such incidents have taken place in Guntur district alone.

The number of assaults on women  in the State stood at 281 in the last one month. It shows the failure of the government on the law and order front,” he said.He said five ministers of different States in the country were accused of crime against women and of them two belong to Andhra Pradesh.He charged the Chief Minister with making derogatory comments against women in the past.

YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy tries his hand at running the ‘Charkha’ during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Pedana on Saturday | Express

Citing inaction of the government in the case of revenue officer Vanajakshi, the YSRC party chief said it clearly shows the apathy of the government with regard to safety and security of women.“What action was taken by the government in Rishiteswari case? What did the government do to check call money sex racket in the State?” he questioned.Accusing the TDP government of shielding those involved in crime against women, he said women are not safe in the TDP regime.

Jaganmohan Reddy maintained that Chandrababu Naidu had gone back on his poll promises and no help was extended to farmers, weavers and fishermen.Meanwhile, condemning the rape of a minor girl at Dachepalli in particular and the rising number of assaults on women in general, YSR Congress party activists took out  candle-light rallies in Vijayawada and other parts of the State on Saturday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP YSRC Jagan

Comments

More from this section

Fiscal federalism: Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab, Delhi to take part in Finance Ministers’ meet tomorrow

4000-km Andhra Pradesh highways to be maintained by private companies

Untimely rain brings tears to mango farmers of Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats