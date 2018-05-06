TDP government turned state into ‘atyacharala pradesh': YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that four years of misgovernance has turned Andhra Pradesh into ‘Atyacharala Pradesh’.

Addressing a public gathering during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Pedana in Krishna district on Saturday, he expressed concern over the increasing number of crime against women and children. “In the last four days, 11 such incidents have taken place in Guntur district alone.

The number of assaults on women in the State stood at 281 in the last one month. It shows the failure of the government on the law and order front,” he said.He said five ministers of different States in the country were accused of crime against women and of them two belong to Andhra Pradesh.He charged the Chief Minister with making derogatory comments against women in the past.

Citing inaction of the government in the case of revenue officer Vanajakshi, the YSRC party chief said it clearly shows the apathy of the government with regard to safety and security of women.“What action was taken by the government in Rishiteswari case? What did the government do to check call money sex racket in the State?” he questioned.Accusing the TDP government of shielding those involved in crime against women, he said women are not safe in the TDP regime.

Jaganmohan Reddy maintained that Chandrababu Naidu had gone back on his poll promises and no help was extended to farmers, weavers and fishermen.Meanwhile, condemning the rape of a minor girl at Dachepalli in particular and the rising number of assaults on women in general, YSR Congress party activists took out candle-light rallies in Vijayawada and other parts of the State on Saturday evening.