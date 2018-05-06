Tollywood actor Allu Arjun fulfils ailing fan’s wish, promises aid

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun fulfilled the wish of a 15-year-old fan from Anakapalle in the district, who has been suffering from bone cancer. The actor came all the way to Anakapalle on Saturday evening and met his ailing fan.

M Sai Dev Ganesh, a resident of Kaspa Street at Anakapalle, has been suffering from bone cancer. Ganesh is a hardcore fan of the ‘Stylish Star’. Recently, he had informed his parents that he would love to meet his dream hero.

With the help of a few NGOs and organisations, Allu Arjun came to know about the boy’s wish and came to Anakapalle on Saturday evening. He interacted with the boy, and took pictures with him. The family members of the boy thanked the actor for his kind act. Allu Arjun promised to help the family. Meanwhile, a large number of fans gathered to see the actor.