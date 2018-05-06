Home States Andhra Pradesh

Untimely rain brings tears to mango farmers of Andhra Pradesh

Almost 30 per cent of the fruits have been damaged following rains, gusty winds and hail storms, which resulted in a loss of Rs 3 crore to mango growers in the district.

Image used for representational purpose only.

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms that lashed different parts of Krishna district have brought tears to mango growers. Unseasonal rains and winds extensively y damaged the mango crops spread over 65,000 hectares in the district while the farmers were getting ready to harvest the fruits.

As per the preliminary information from the Horticulture Department officials, almost 30 per cent of the fruits have been damaged following rains, gusty winds and hail storms, which resulted in a loss of Rs 3 crore to mango growers in the district.
Nuzvid, Gampalagudem, A konduru, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Tiruvuru, Agiripalli, Venkatayapalem and Hanumanthu Gudem are the major mandals having mango farms.  

“The biggest problem faced by mango growers this season is the loss of taste due to heat and untimely rainfall,” said N Janaki Ramayya of Agiripalli mandalam who owns mango farms. Partially ripe mangoes have dropped in the orchard spanning over six acres at Adavinekkalam village, he added.

“The production is mere 20-25 per cent of the capacity. Farmers are facing loss. I have not seen such a situation in many years. The growers invest between Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh every year. The compensation offered by the government is a paltry sum and would not cover even a small part of the loss,” said K Nagayya, another farmer from Mylavaram.

Speaking to TNIE, additional director of the Horticulture Department K Ajay Babu said that out of total Rs 3 crore loss, Rs 60 lakh worth damage was reported from Nuzivid mandal where mango orchards spread over 7,400 hectares.

A proposal has been readied to estimate the losses incurred due to gusty winds and hail storms.  The report will be sent to State Disaster Management which in turn will report to the State Government, based on which the input subsidy will be announced to the affected farmers.

