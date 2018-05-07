2 killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed and three others injured in a road mishap at Kotcherla of Ipur mandal on Sunday. The accident occurred when a lorry driver hit a roadside hotel after losing control over his vehicle.According to the police, N Bhavanarayana (53) died on the spot. K Anjaiah (45) died while being shifted to hospital. Three persons suffered minor injuries in the accident and were taken to a private hospital at Vinukonda. The bodies were shifted to Vinukonda government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case.