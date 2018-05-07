Andhra LAWCET Results 2018 expected on May 9

Ananthapuramu: The Andhra LAWCET Results 2018 is expected to be declared on May 9, 2018. The Andhra LAWCET/AP LAWCET is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of APSCHE, Hyderabad.

The entrance exam is held every year through which candidates get admission into the 5 year and 3 year LL.B. courses in various law colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/

www.results.shiksha

http://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_HomePage.aspx

Steps to check AP LAWCET 2018 Results:



Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.



Step 3: Enter AP LAWCET

Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).



Step 4: Click on the submit button.



Step 5: View AP LAWCET result and take clear print of it for future reference.