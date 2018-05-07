Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Five held for murder of Guntur pastor

Accused drew Rs 4.78 lakh from pastor’s account after stealing his ATM card

Published: 07th May 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:14 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural Police arrested five persons on Sunday for murder of a pastor on April 23. 
The accused had stolen an ATM card from Vunnam Subba Rao, alias Daniel, who was a pastor at Kolakalur of Tenali mandal and withdrew `4.78 lakh from his bank account. The pastor was murdered when he said he would lodge a police complaint about the missing card. 

Guntur Rural SP Ch Appala Naidu, addressing a press meet, said Subba Rao had deposited `6 lakh in his bank account after selling his farmland. One of the accused, Arumbaka Rajesh, who knew the pastor, had helped him withdraw money from an ATM. He later stole Subba Rao’s ATM  card and drew `4.78 lakh over a period along with four of his friends S Pruthivaraj, K Anand Babu, Vunnam Gopi and P Pavan Kumar.

As soon as the pastor realised his ATM card was missing and money was deducted from his account, he said he would lodge a complaint in a police station. Fearing police investigation, Rajesh, along with his four friends, went to Subba Rao’s house on April 23 and killed him. The deceased’s wife Sarah Kumari lodged a complaint with the police regarding her husband’s murder.     

Guntur rural SP added that the police conducted probe led by special investigation officer B Ramesh Babu and arrested the five accused. The police also recovered `3.40 lakh worth land document and `83,000 in cash. SP appreciated efforts of  Tsunduru CI and other officials who investigated the case.

