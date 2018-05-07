Andhra Pradesh: Steering panel to be formed for railway zone

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the agitation for a separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters would be converted into a public movement. A steering committee will be constituted and an action plan is on the anvil, he said. The minister welcomed the Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi’s ‘rail yatra’ on May 21 from Ichhapuram to Visakhapatnam demanding separate the railway zone and also announced full support to the rail yatra.

He conducted a roundtable conference here to form a new non-political JAC for the achievement of the demand on Sunday. CPI and Lok Satta leaders along with several other organisations which were fighting for the railway zone under the Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi and united as ‘Railway Zone Joint Action Committee’ attended the conference and expressed their solidarity to the minister’s efforts. In this connection, Ganta said that there were no second thoughts about fighting for the railway zone under one JAC. True, some of the TDP MPs differed on the railway zone agitation and on the intervention of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, the differences were ironed out, said Ganta.

Avanthi observed fast

Meanwhile, Muttamsetty (Avanthi) Srinivas, TDP MP from Anakapalle, observed a ‘one-day hunger strike’ at the Visakhapatnam Railway station on the same demand on Sunday. TDP district president and MLA Panchakarla Rameshbabu, TDP City president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar along with other MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, Velagapudi Ramakrishna and others participated. Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi (JAC) leaders JV Satyanarayana Murthy (Nani) from CPI, Bhisetty Baabji from Lok Satta, MLC G Srinivasa Rao and several teachers union leaders and others attended. Later, after breaking the fast, the MP along with other JAC leaders met divisional railway manager (DRM) MS Mathur at his office on Sunday evening and submitted a memorandum on the separate railway zone.