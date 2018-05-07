Andhra Pradesh: Two groups clash in East Godavari district, Sec 144 imposed

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension prevailed in some parts of the East Godavari district after 200 villagers from Torredu and Venkatanagaram under Rajanagaram police station limits clashed at Bobbi Lanka village over a petty issue. On being alerted about the incident, a police team, led by Rajamahendravaram DSP Kulasekhar, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Residents from both the villages suffered minor injuries. Though no cases were registered against anyone, as a precautionary measure police pickets were arranged and Section 144 was imposed at Torredu and Venkatanagaram

According to Rajanagaram Circle Inspector Varaprasad, the dispute had started on Thursday during a function organised at the SC colony of Torredu village and residents of Torredu and Venkatanagaram were attending the function. Meanwhile, a domestic spat took place between a couple in a neighbouring house. While the husband was from Venkatanagaram, his wife was from Torredu.

Those attending the function intervened and took sides of the persons belonging to their respective villages. In a short span of time, the dispute escalated from verbal dual to exchange of fist cuffs. On being alerted about the incident, Rajanagaram police had rushed to the spot and pacified both the parties. The police had also observed that people from both the sides were in an inebriated condition.

On Sunday, when a villager from Venkatanagaram was in Bobbi Lanka, a few villagers of Torredu confronted him regarding the Thursday’s incident. Upon knowing about it, villagers at Venkatanagram halted a person from Torredu. Around 200 people from both the villages rushed to Bobbi Lanka and clashed with each another. However, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. In the clash, a police constable was also injured.