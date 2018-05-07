No party is behind me: Former CBI joint director

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana on Sunday refuted the allegations that he has the support of some political parties for his tour of the State. Speaking to newsmen at Srikakulam, he said that the intention behind the tour was only to gain first-hand knowledge of the ground reality with regard to various issues across Andhra Pradesh.

“During my four-day visit, I have learnt many things, particularly about farmers and Uddanam CKD-related issues,”he explained. He further said that he would tour Anantapur district from May 9 to 12. course of action,” he added. Lakshminarayana called upon NRIs to adopt villages in Uddanam area to eradicate CKD. Though several welfare schemes were introduced by the State government with good intention, lapses were found in the implementation of the same, he said.