Prosecution to be held responsible for substantial delay in FIR registration

HYDERABAD: The courts are of the view that substantial delay in registration of FIR will give scope for embellishments and false implications in the case concerned. The burden is on the prosecution to explain such delay. Even in the absence of any question being put by the defence to prosecution witnesses, the burden on prosecution, is absolute. And the prosecution cannot be heard to say that in the absence of any question having been put by defence in this regard, it is not liable to discharge such burden. It is so because the delay in registration of FIR gives rise to a reasonable doubt about manipulation or false implications.

In one such case before the Hyderabad High Court, the sole accused-appellant filed an appeal challenging the order of the II Additional district and sessions judge (fast track court), Srikakulam convicting him for the offences under IPC Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 498-A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and sentenced him to suffer life imprisonment.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased woman was given in marriage to the appellant-accused about 22 years ago and the couple was blessed with two sons and two daughters. Four years prior to the incident, the appellant developed illicit relationship with another woman and used to hate and ill-treat the deceased by suspecting her fidelity. The appellant, who had an evil intention of marrying another woman, decided to eliminate his wife. On the fateful day at 9 am, the appellant strangled his wife with her saree.

The police registered an FIR at 10 pm and took up investigation the following day. The appellant surrendered before the police and was sent to judicial remand. He denied his involvement in the case. The autopsy report stated that the death was due to cardiac respiratory failure due to strangulation. After investigation, the police filed the chargesheet. On appreciation of oral and documentary evidence, the lower court sentenced him to life.

When the appeal came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy and J Uma Devi, the counsel for appellant pointed out that a long delay in registration of FIR seriously affects the case of the prosecution. Evidence of the witnesses is not sufficient to connect the appellant to the alleged occurrence, the counsel submitted.

Opposing the above submissions, the state public prosecutor said mere delay in registration of the FIR does not affect the case of the prosecution unless the defence pleaded any prejudice because of the delay. Prosecution is under no obligation to give an explanation if a question on the said delay is not put by the defence to the investigating officer concerned. Evidences of the witnesses is sufficient to hold the appellant guilty of the charge of murder, he noted.

The bench said that this is a case based on circumstantial evidence, where the prosecution has to establish every link in the chain of circumstances to prove the guilt of the appellant beyond reasonable doubts. In the absence of direct evidence, motive plays an important role. When there is a lack of proof of motive, the prosecution has to place before the court such strong circumstances which show that they are incompatible with the innocence of the deceased, the bench noted. Pointing out that the distance between the place of occurrence and police station concerned is 12 kilometers, and the FIR was registered at 10 pm, the bench felt that there was no need for the police to delay the registration of the FIR till 10 pm.

The Supreme Court in the case of Gajanan Dashrath Kharate vs State of Maharashtra has held that the delay in setting the law into motion by lodging the complaint and registration of FIR is normally viewed by the Courts with suspicion because there is a possibility of concoctions and embellishments of the occurrence and that, therefore, it becomes necessary for the prosecution to satisfactorily explain the delay. In the present case, there is about eight hours delay in the registration of FIR, which is substantial giving scope for embellishments and false implications, the bench opined.

“On a holistic consideration of the entire case, we are of the opinion that the prosecution has failed to drive home the guilt of the appellant beyond all reasonable doubt and hence, the court below has committed a serious error in convicting him for the offences under Sections 302 and 498-A IPC”, the bench observed and allowed the appeal by setting aside the order of the lower court.