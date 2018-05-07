RTC Tirupati region incurs Rs 12-cr loss due to low occupancy 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati region of APSRTC, which earns decent profits during all seasons, is now reeling under heavy losses.During March 2018, the RTC depots which run the Ghat Road bus services to Tirumala and Tirupati, had incurred nearly Rs12.09 crore loss. The occupancy ratio had come down by 30 per cent during this month, resulting in the Road Transport Corporation to suffer huge revenue loss.

As per statistics of March, Tirupati depot incurred a revenue loss of Rs3.08 crore, followed by Alipiri depot with Rs 5.07 crore, Tirumala depot with Rs 2.78 crore and Mangalam with Rs1.16 crore. The occupancy ratio between the Ghat Roads of Tirumala and Tirupati reduced from 75 per cent to 45 per cent resulting in these RTC depots incurring huge revenue loss.

An RTC official said that many of the drivers who used to drive buses between the Ghat Roads were slowly losing their driving skills to achieve a good mileage, which resulted in increase in fuel costs. Day-to-day increase of private transportation in the section was also a reason for fall in occupancy ratio in APSRTC buses.

Lease amount hiked by TTD

The APSRTC is also facing another major issue of hike in lease rates and rents of bus stations and garages, which are on the premises owned by the TTD. The RTC is running two bus stations at Tirumala and one at Alipiri (Balaji Bus Stand) and garages at Tirumala, Alipiri and a regional workshop along with store in Tirupati. A source said that instead of currently paying lease amount of Rs 4 lakh, the TTD has increased it to Rs 48 lakh,” the source said.

The sudden hike in lease rates and rents is bothering the RTC to rethink on continuing the regional workshop here. “The RTC officials are planning to move the workshop to Nellore region, whereas the employees working here are objecting to the decision,” the source added.