Thundershowers, moderate rain likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 48 hrs

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maximum temperatures in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema were recorded 1-2 degree Celsius above normal. On Sunday, the maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius was recorded at Anantapur. Dry weather condition prevailed over Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Kadapa and Nandigama recorded 40 degree Celsius, Jangamaheswarpuram, Nandyal, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Nellore recorded 39 degree Celsius. According to the Imd officials, the temperatures are likely to remain high with 1-2 degree Celsius above normal at many places in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood now lies over Maldives, Lakshadweep area and extends up to 3.1 km over the mean sea level. IMD predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours.