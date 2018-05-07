Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two cricket bookies, two punters arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Two cricket bookies and two punters were arrested on Sunday for betting at Bhimavaram. Narsapur DSP T Prabhakara Babu.

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two cricket bookies and two punters were arrested on Sunday for betting at Bhimavaram. Narsapur DSP T Prabhakara Babu, addressing the media at Bhimavaram circle office, said that police had received information about the illegal activity and they started monitoring the organisers who held betting sessions in a house at Sunkarapaddayya Street, later raiding it.  

Bhimavaram CI K Govindaraju and other officials had conducted the raid and found bookies and punters indulged in betting. The accused confessed to their crime after interrogation. The police also recovered `45,000 in cash, one set top box, six mobile phones and calculators from the accused. The organisers were identified as Bhimanatham Lakshminarayana and Lankalapalli Nagaraju.

