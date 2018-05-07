Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vakapalli rape case: Trial schedule likely to be decided

It may be recalled that after almost a decade, the Supreme Court last year ordered that the case be heard by a special court constituted to handle SC, ST Atrocities Act in Visakhapatnam. 

Published: 07th May 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The schedule for the Vakapalli rape case is likely to be decided on Monday. For the first time, special public prosecutor Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, appointed by the government and the defence counsel, will be attending the court in Visakhapatnam. It may be recalled that after almost a decade, the Supreme Court last year ordered that the case be heard by a special court constituted to handle SC, ST Atrocities Act in Visakhapatnam. 

Rajendra Prasad was appointed after the AP High Court accepted the plea of the rape victims of Vakapalli to appoint a public prosecutor of their choice, for which they had filed the petition. Sources said that if the schedule is decided on Monday, the trial would begin soon. 

On August 20, 2007, 11 tribal women of Vakapalli village in Nurmati panchayat of G Madugula mandal  in the agency region of Visakhapatnam district, were allegedly gangraped by the Greyhounds personnel, the elite anti-Naxal force of Andhra Pradesh. As per the victims in the case, 21 Greyhounds personnel during their routine combing operation in the village indiscriminately raped the women at gunpoint, when their menfolk were away at the agricultural fields.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vakapalli rape case

Comments

More from this section

Two cricket bookies, two punters arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two groups clash in East Godavari district, Sec 144 imposed

Andhra Pradesh: Steering panel to be formed for railway zone

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats