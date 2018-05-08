Andhra Pradesh: Former Zilla Parishad chairman and Telugu Desam leader Chaman Saab dies

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Former Zilla Parishad chairman and Telugu Desam leader Chaman Saab died of cardiac arrest at Venkatapuram village on Monday. He was 58 and is survived by his wife and son.

When Chaman suffered cardiac arrest, he was immediately shifted to a private hospital. After examining him, the doctors confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. Chaman was a close associate of slain MLA Paritala Ravi.

He attended the wedding of Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha’s daughter at Venkatapuram on Sunday. On hearing the news, Minister Sunitha rushed to the hospital. On seeing Chaman dead, she was shocked and fainted.