Andhra Pradesh: Man thrashed for bid to rape minor

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 45-year-old man attempted to rape a 12-year-old minor girl at Girijan Colony in Venkateswarapuram on Sunday night. The incident came to light when locals attacked the accused Bandi Sivaiah (45). The accused who fled after the incident, returned to the colony on Monday evening and faced the fury of the residents.

According to the police, the accused followed the girl while she was going towards railway track to relieve herself on Sunday evening. Sivaiah forcibly took the girl into bushes even as the girl raised an alarm. On hearing her screams, a woman in the vicinity, pelted stones on the accused while threatening him with dire consequences. Sensing danger, he fled leaving the girl. When Sivaiah returned to the colony, the enraged residents thrashed and tried to lynch him. On receiving a phone call from a resident, the police rushed to the spot and took him into custody.