Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Man thrashed for bid to rape minor

A 45-year-old man attempted to rape a 12-year-old minor girl at Girijan Colony in Venkateswarapuram on Sunday night.

Published: 08th May 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 45-year-old man attempted to rape a 12-year-old minor girl at Girijan Colony in Venkateswarapuram on Sunday night. The incident came to light when locals attacked the accused Bandi Sivaiah (45). The accused who fled after the incident, returned to the colony on Monday evening and faced the fury of the residents.

According to the police, the accused followed the girl while she was going towards railway track to relieve herself on Sunday evening. Sivaiah forcibly took the girl into bushes even as the girl raised an alarm. On hearing her screams, a woman in the vicinity, pelted stones on the accused while threatening him with dire consequences. Sensing danger, he fled leaving the girl. When Sivaiah returned to the colony, the enraged residents thrashed and tried to lynch him. On receiving a phone call from a resident, the police rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Girijan Colony rape

Comments

More from this section

Notification issued for Inter admissions in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu shedding crocodile tears for women, says YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Stone laid for Rs 46-crore cold storage units at  Spices Park in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'