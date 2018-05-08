Notification issued for Inter admissions in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Monday issued a notification for admissions into government, aided and unaided Intermediate colleges in the State. The college managements were instructed to follow the guidelines issued for prevention of suicides by students. The sale of admission forms will commence on May 10.

The first phase of admissions will begin on June 1 and it will end on June 30. The BIEAP has issued clear instructions to principals of all colleges to admit students taking into consideration their GPA in SSC examination. He also asked them to take steps to provide full security to girl students. Principals of unaided junior colleges in the State have been directed not to admit more than 88 students in each section.

The colleges are to display the number of sections sanctioned and the number of seats filled on daily basis in the notice boards. The BIEAP further stated that any violation of board rules will attract penalty.