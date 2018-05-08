Stone laid for Rs 46-crore cold storage units at  Spices Park in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for two chilly and turmeric cold storage units to be constructed at Spices Park at Edlapadu of Guntur district at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore. Naidu laid the stone through a video conference from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday.

The cold storage units will have facilities such as sub power station, water purification plant and resting places for labourers. It will have a combined storage capacity of 13,000 metric tonnes. The Chief Minister was informed that the storage units will also have an in-built processing unit. It will be ready for inauguration by December this year.

Addressing a gathering of around 400 farmers at Edlapadu through video conference, the Chief Minister said that the multipurpose cold storage units would also facilitate export, production and innovation apart from just storage.

“In case of price fluctuation, these storage units would provide a state-of-the-art facility which will benefit the farmers as well as the traders. This is a very important development in the warehousing industry as the spices found in AP are indeed of the highest quality and require great care in terms of processing and storage,” he said.

Expressing optimism over the future of storage units, the Chief Minister said, “The storage units will definitely be a great help to the traders as well as the government as these spices have a great market in other countries.”

“Not just for turmeric and chilli, this cold storage unit is going to be extremely beneficial for other spices and products by enhancing their longevity and quality. The government is focussing on horticulture and aquaculture and such storage units are needed for the storage and supply of fish, prawns and shrimps as well,” he said.

The Chief Minister thanked the farmers and said, “I am pleased to see this enthusiasm among all the parties involved. India will need more of such cold chain links in the future and this is a great step in that direction. I would like to congratulate and thank all the farmers on this occasion.”