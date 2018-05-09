217 POCSO cases in Andhra, just 19 convictions

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The neighbour of a six-year-old dragged her into his house while she was playing outside and raped her at Sompeta on March 7. On April 26, a 24-year-old lured his eight-year-old neighbour into his house with an ice cream and sexually assaulted her.

A 50-year-old from Ransthalam mandal forced himself on his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly for two years with the consent of his wife.

A whopping 217 such cases have been registered under the POCSO Act in the district since 2013, only a mere 19 of which have culminated in convictions so far. Close to 80 cases were quashed by courts on various counts.

Of the 217 cases, 11 were declared false claims. Seventy other sexual assault cases are currently in the post-trial stage in the district, while investigation has been dragging on in 46 cases. In the last three years, just one man has been convicted of rape in Srikakulam.

“If a family member is an accused in a case, we shift the victim to one of the shelters being run by the Women and Child Welfare Department,” said KV Ramana, district Child Protection Officer, adding that over 25 victims were shifted to rescue homes in the last three years. Only 10 victims have been granted compensation under GO 28 in three years.