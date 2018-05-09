Gangamma jatara gets off to a spiritual start in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: ‘Gangamma Jatara’, a folk festival, got off to a spiritual start in the temple city. The traditional ‘chatimpu’ or announcement in the peripheral villages about the fete got underway on Tuesday night heralding the start of the festival which the locals would revel with a spirit blended with devotion and pageantry.

Gangamma is a popular folk goddess of the Rayalaseema region whom people in Tirupati, Tirumala and surrounding villages worship as the divine sister of the Lord of Seven Hills. That is the reason why a set of ‘saarey’, comprising a silk sari, turmeric paste, vermillion and bangles is brought from the temple of Lord Venkateswara and presented to the Goddess Gangamma on behalf of Lord Venkateswara, on her annual fete.

Different guises

According to local folklore, a local chieftain (palegadu) tries to get her under duress and insults Gangamma who vows to annihilate him. When the delinquent goes into hiding, the furious goddess moves up and down the town donning different guises (veshalu), finds him and kills him.To propitiate and in a manner to please the goddess, the local folks, especially the younger ones, even today follow the practice and criss-cross the town donning a distinct guise each day during the week-long festivities.