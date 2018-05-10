Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra ECET Results 2018 on May 14

Ananthapuramu: The Andhra Pradesh ECET 2018 results will be announced by the Jawaharalal Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) on May 14, 2018.

The candidates must get 25% of the aggregate marks i.e, 50 marks out of 200 in order to qualify in Andhra Pradesh ECET 2018 and get a rank.

Nearly, 35,024 candidates applied for the exam among which 33,637 members attended AP ECET 2018, registering a 96.03% attendance. Guntur topped the list with highest number of candidates attending the exam.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/

www.results.shiksha

https://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_HomePage.aspx

Steps to check AP ECET 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter AP ECET

Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View AP ECET result and take clear print of it for future reference.

