Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra LAWCET Results 2018 delayed to May 14

Published: 10th May 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ananthapuramu: The Andhra LAWCET Results 2018 which was expected to be declared on May 10 has been delayed to May 14, 2018 due to some unavoidable circumstances. The Andhra LAWCET/AP LAWCET is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of APSCHE, Hyderabad.

The entrance exam is held every year through which candidates get admission into the 5 year and 3 year LL.B. courses in various law colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/

www.results.shiksha

http://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_HomePage.aspx

Steps to check AP LAWCET 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter AP LAWCET

Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View AP LAWCET result and take clear print of it for future reference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Hall tickets for DEECET from May 11

Andhra Pradesh: Only 13 convictions in 365 POCSO cases

Andhra Pradesh will be most developed State by 2029: CM Chandrababu Naidu

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018