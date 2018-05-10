Andhra Pradesh: Only 13 convictions in 365 POCSO cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The recent minor rape cases in Guntur district have shaken the entire State. In the first incident, a minor girl was raped by a 55-year-old man in Dachepalli of Guntur district. In another incident, a seven-year-old girl was raped by her relative when she was alone at her house.

As many as 365 child abuse cases were registered in Guntur district in the last six years. However, the accused were convicted in only 13 cases. Fifteen of the cases turned out to be false after police investigation. While some of the suspects were acquitted, 13 cases are still under police investigation and 203 cases are pending in courts.

The number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases in the district are on the rise with 24 being registered in 2014, 65 in 2015, 93 in 2016 and 139 in 2017.

Women’s Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari has urged the government to set up forensic laboratories in every district so that reports of POCSO cases could be submitted to the authorities at the earliest. She asked the police officials to register POCSO cases without any delay.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson (Guntur) B Suguna Rani said the compensation for the victims of seven POCSO cases registered in the district in April and May will be paid soon.