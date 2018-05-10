Andhra Pradesh will be most developed State by 2029: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has exuded the confidence that Andhra Pradesh will turn into the most developed State in the country well before 2029. Initially, AP was synonymous with drought and cyclones. Continuous efforts in the last four years have showcased our resources and strength in various fields and now I am sure the State will register more progress with team spirit, he said, while underscoring the need for more coordination between officials and employees.

On the second and final day of the Collectors’ Conference at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister surprised the officials by describing himself as a team leader and coordinator. Stating that AP has put up a phenomenal performance and displayed excellent leadership, he said the credit for the achievements of the State goes to all.

“After overcoming all odds initially, we are entering the next level and it is time for all of us to work with more coordination,” he said.

Explaining about his conversation with former British prime minister Tony Blair as well as the prominent architect Norman Foster, he said on Monday Foster landed in Vijayawada to have a chat with him, while he was en route to Odisha. “But, as I am preoccupied with a series of conferences like the Finance Ministers’ conclave, review meetings and the rally condemning the brutal assaults on girls and women, I could not meet him. After understanding that he could not meet me despite landing here on my own request, Foster decided to go to Odisha. But, after receiving proper information, I not only met him but also dropped him at the airport and had a conversation with him,” he said.

Naidu said he does not have any individual relationship with Foster. “I met him as he is a great architect. In case I did not meet him personally, it would have sent a negative signal about our State at a time when we are in need of support of world-class architects for building Amaravati as one of the world’s best cities,’’ he said.

CS makes critical observation

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar pointed out that there will be no use except forcing the closure of the existing industries by allowing more cashew processing industries in Srikakulam district. When Srikakulam District Collector Dhanunjay Reddy sought more cashew processing units, the Chief Secretary said excess processing units are not needed for cashew.

Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy intervened and said that setting up of more processing units will generate employment. But, the Chief Secretary said that more units than the cashew production capacity will only force closure of the existing units.

“We can understand that there is immediate need for setting up processing units for tomato as the growers in Chittoor district are suffering losses. But, setting up more units for cashew is no way needed, the Chief Secretary said. However, the Chief Minister suggested to the Industries department to take note of the suggestions of both CS and the Minister.