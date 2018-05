By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The candidates of the AP DEECET examination, which is scheduled to take place on May 17 and May 18, could download their hall tickets from May 11.

The examination would take place in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session would begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session would begin at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm.

The candidates are instructed to be present at their respective centres at least one hour before the exam’s commencement.