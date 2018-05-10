More ration cards than families in AP, but government to issue 1.91 lakh more

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Turning a deaf ear to concerns raised by experts, the state government has decided to increase the number of welfare schemes' beneficiaries. The move, clearly a bid to drum up support ahead of the 2019 elections, will cost the state an additional Rs153.56 crore and is in violation of rules as the number of ration cards issued is already more than the total number of families in AP.

Despite the Civil Supplies Department's word of caution, the TDP government is adamant about sanctioning 1.91 lakh ration cards in addition to the existing 1.44 crore. If the plan comes into force and the 12 lakh applications for issuing split cards is accepted, the total number of new cards will reach 1.58 crore though the total number of households is just 1.38 crore as per Smart Pulse Survey.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself having stressed at the Collectors' Conference that flagship programmes, including Public Distribution System (PDS), should not be affected at any cost, officials seem to have no choice but to toe the government's line.

"When issuing new ration cards was proposed, we explained that the number of cards is already more than the number of families in the state. What can we do if the government has decided to go ahead with the plan?" a Civil Supplies Department official told TNIE.

When asked if the move violated rules, the official replied that the decision was purely political and bureaucrats had no choice but to execute the government's directions.

In addition to the existing 1,44,28,017 ration cards, the government has received 19,25,671 applications for new cards. After scrutiny, 72,362 applicants were disqualified and 1,91,380 new ration cards issued.

It has also been decided to accept 12,35,889 applications for split cards (persons wanting to be removed from their family's ration card after marriage and apply for a new ration card on his/her behalf).

Fast facts