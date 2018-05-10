Home States Andhra Pradesh

More ration cards than families in AP, but government to issue 1.91 lakh more

Turning a deaf ear to concerns raised by experts, the state government has decided to increase the number of welfare schemes' beneficiaries.

Published: 10th May 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a ration card (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Turning a deaf ear to concerns raised by experts, the state government has decided to increase the number of welfare schemes' beneficiaries. The move, clearly a bid to drum up support ahead of the 2019 elections, will cost the state an additional Rs153.56 crore and is in violation of rules as the number of ration cards issued is already more than the total number of families in AP.

Despite the Civil Supplies Department's word of caution, the TDP government is adamant about sanctioning 1.91 lakh ration cards in addition to the existing 1.44 crore. If the plan comes into force and the 12 lakh applications for issuing split cards is accepted, the total number of new cards will reach 1.58 crore though the total number of households is just 1.38 crore as per Smart Pulse Survey.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself having stressed at the Collectors' Conference that flagship programmes, including Public Distribution System (PDS), should not be affected at any cost, officials seem to have no choice but to toe the government's line.

"When issuing new ration cards was proposed, we explained that the number of cards is already more than the number of families in the state. What can we do if the government has decided to go ahead with the plan?" a Civil Supplies Department official told TNIE.

When asked if the move violated rules, the official replied that the decision was purely political and bureaucrats had no choice but to execute the government's directions.

In addition to the existing 1,44,28,017 ration cards, the government has received 19,25,671 applications for new cards. After scrutiny, 72,362 applicants were disqualified and 1,91,380 new ration cards issued.

It has also been decided to accept 12,35,889 applications for split cards (persons wanting to be removed from their family's ration card after marriage and apply for a new ration card on his/her behalf).

Fast facts

  • 1,44,28,017 Number of existing ration cards
     
  • 1,91,380 New cards ready for distribution
     
  • 12,35,889 Split cards
     
  • 1,58,55,286 Total number after issuance of new ration cards
     
  • 1,38,26,786 No. of households in AP
     
  • 4,16,98,126 Units as per ration cards
     
  • 4,93,86,799 Units as per 2011 census
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra ECET Results 2018 on May 14

Inter Board goof-up: Andhra Pradesh girl given 19 marks instead of 91

Andhra LAWCET Results 2018 delayed to May 14

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies