Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sets ball rolling for Rs 3,000 crore integrated steel plant in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Rs 3,000-crore Jai Raj Ispat Steel Plant at Guttapadu village in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described it as a beginning of the transformation of the region as an industrial hub. “The new steel plant, which is the result of my government’s efforts, will provide jobs to several thousands of people,” he said.

According to Naidu, Jai Raj Ispat Integrated Steel Plant, whose estimated production is 2.9 million tonnes per annum, will be set up at a cost of about Rs 2,938 crore in the first phase and it will provide direct employment to 3,200 people and indirect employment to 11,800. He said the State government has provided 415 acres for the steel plant and requested the company’s management to ground the steel plant work at the earliest.

Later, addressing the farmers who gave lands and prospective young entrepreneurs at the project site, he said more industrial projects at an estimated investment of Rs 23,000 crore will come to Kurnool district, creating 28,000 more jobs. “Once Orvakal is industrialised, the local youths need not have to go to other places in search of jobs. They can be employed there itself. In fact, people from other places will migrate to Orvakal for jobs in the future,” he said.

Promising to develop Orvakal as an industrial hub on par with Sri City, which is the fastest developing industrial hub in the State, the Chief Minister said Mega Seed Park at Thangadancha in the district established in 650 acres with the help of IOWA University is another step in the industrialisation of the area.

While explaining how the State is suffering due to the lack of support from the Central government post bifurcation, he promised to sanction Rs 50 crore for developing cluster university in the district. He said Kurnool, which had earlier suffered a lot due to factionalism and rowdyism, will now turn into an industrial hub. “I will keep every promise I made to Kurnool on August 15, 2014,” he vowed. The Chief Minister said apart from completing all irrigation projects, the promised six-lane highway project between Kurnool and Guntur too would be started soon. Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy, ministers N Amarnath Reddy, B Akhila Priya and AP Legislative Council Chairman NMD Farooq were present.

Naidu: Why is Modi angry with AP?

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to honour the commitment made to Andhra PradeshAddressing a gathering of intellectuals and students at APSP battalion grounds in Kurnool city on Thursday evening, he wondered why PM Modi is angry with AP. “Is he angry because we will surpass Gujarat in development or because we are not under his control? he questionedHe called upon the people to cooperate in building pressure on the Centre to fulfil all promises