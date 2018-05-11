Andhra Pradesh: Houses to all eligible poor promised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Housing that met in the Interim Government Complex (GC) on Thursday under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has decided to ensure that houses will be sanctioned to the genuinely poor people who do not own houses.

The focus of the meeting was on the names of beneficiaries incorporated in the list even without knowledge of the beneficiary during the previous government. The ministers observed that some people who applied for houses under the housing schemes for the poor found that their names were already in the list of people who had availed the benefit.