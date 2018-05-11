Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to introduce Telugu language paper as qualifying test for Group 1 and Group 2 mains

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to introduce Telugu language paper as a qualifying test for Group 1 and Group 2 mains. The Commission will announce the decision in a few days. APPSC is also planning to employ state-of-the-art technology to conduct online examinations, certificate verifications etc.

As of now, the English language paper is the only qualifying test which requires a minimum pass score according to APPSC guidelines in Group 1 mains, which has five other subjects. Telugu will be an eligibility test in both Group 1 and Group 2 mains.

The All India Public Service Commission and an expert committee constituted by the APPSC earlier this year suggested that the regional language be a part of Group 1 mains, but the Commission took a call on including it in Group 2 mains as well.

APPSC chairman Uday Bhaskar said the decision to make the paper an eligibility test was taken by the Commission keeping non-Telugu candidates in mind. "As it is just a qualifying test they need only score the minimum required marks. The level will be that of Class X. More than 90 per cent of the candidates speak Telugu at home or at least know enough to get by," he said.

Aspirants, however, have mixed opinions. Several candidates TNIE spoke to were irked by the decision as one more language would be added to the eligibility criteria.

B Koti a Group 1 aspirant from the city said, "First of all, Telugu is not being taught in many schools and colleges. A majority of the students take either Hindi or Sanskrit as their second language. Even though Telugu is being taught at the school level, over 90 per cent of students opt for other languages. Now if they make Telugu mandatory, how can we prepare for a language within such short notice? The plan must be dropped immediately. It is unfair to many of us."

Meanwhile, most language pandits seem to be happy with the move. L Krishna Kumari, a Telugu expert said, "The language is being neglected. This move will bring a change and make students opt for Telugu in all stages of their education."

The APPSC team is also mulling other reforms from this year. The Commission is planning to include Mental Ability to the General Studies paper of Group 1 and Group 2 prelims. A tentative academic calender is expected to be released by the end of the month or the first week of June along with fresh notifications for employment.

