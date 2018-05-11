Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 10-cr tumbles out of temple executive officer’s closet

The ACB raided properties of executive officer Rabba Veeraiah based on a tip off that his assets were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 11th May 2018

Rabba Veeraiah

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The ACB on Thursday raided properties of Rabba Veeraiah, the executive officer of Omkaram and Nayanalappa temples of Kurnool district, based on a tip-off that his assets were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The officials seized assets worth Rs 10 crore (book value), the market value of which is estimated to be several times more.

Six ACB teams simultaneously inspected the residence and other properties of the EO and his wife in Kurnool, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, Kurnool ACB DSP Jayaram Raj said. Veeraiah, 45, joined the Endowments Department on March 1, 1993, as a social worker in Kurnool. He was in the course of his service promoted as junior assistant, senior assistant, and executive officer.

He currently serves as the EO of Omkaram Temple in Bandi Atmakur, Nayanalappa Temple near Nosamma in Sanjamala mandal and a group of temples under the department in Kurnool district. The ACB DSP described Veeraiah as “a big fish caught in recent times”. 

