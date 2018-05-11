APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah’s caste remark kicks up row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah landed in a controversy when he chided a bus passenger in the name of his caste during his inspection of the bus stand in Machilipatnam on Thursday evening.After observing a youth listening to music on his mobile, Ramaiah expressed his anger over the youth for not bothering what is going around him.

He enquired about the boy’s studies and the economic background of his family.

When the youth replied that he was an SC, Ramaiah, who himself hails from the Dalit community, asked him whether he belongs to Mala or Madiga sub-caste.When the youth said he belongs to the Madiga community, Ramaiah said members of the community normally do not study beyond Intermediate and commented that his case too might not be different.

The APSRTC Chairman advised the youth to keep his mobile phone aside and focus on studies. When TNIE contacted Ramaiah, he said that he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the boy.

“I belong to the same community as the boy and thought that I have the responsibility to tell him that he should come up in life by studying hard to make a career, thus doing his parents proud,” he said.