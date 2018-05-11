Expect the unexpected in Andhra politics, says MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national spokesperson and MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh politics would witness “unexpected and dramatic” changes soon and asked political parties to be prepared. While speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Narasimha Rao asserted that the BJP did not need a long time to make an impact on the political situation in Andhra Pradesh. “All we need is three-six months to influence the conditions in the state. We have a plan,” he said.

He accused the TDP of misleading the people of Andhra Pradesh by blaming the BJP-led NDA for all its failures . “We will effectively counter their false propaganda. We will also expose the TDP and its misgovernance on all platforms including Parliament, Assembly and public courts,” he remarked and denied that the BJP was resorting to vindictive politics as being claimed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The people of AP themselves will seek revenge [during elections] from the TDP,” he said. The BJP leader said the new president of the party’s state unit had not been announced as the central leadership was busy with the Karnataka election campaign. “We will announce the new party chief soon. We are in the process of strengthening the party,” he added.