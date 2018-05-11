Mahanadu to highlight raw deal to Andhra Pradesh from Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) upcoming Mahanadu, the three-day conclave of the ruling party to be held in Vijayawada city from May 27 to 29 is set to target the Centre on various fronts, highlighting the raw deal meted out to the State in the last four years.“We have already exposed the true colours of the Centre and its betrayal of the State and will now focus on how the BJP leadership, with the sole intention of winning elections. It is misusing the official mechanism for targeting the State governments and political parties opposing the saffron party, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said.

Speaking to TNIE, Somireddy said the TDP is already expecting that the BJP leadership will resort to trouble the State government after Karnataka elections and the same became clear with BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao announcing that there will be unexpected political changes in Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.In Karnataka, the Income Tax department staff continued searches targeting the BJP’s opponents at the behest of the Centre for the past one year and is also making every attempt to grab power in the State, he alleged.

“Despite knowing that the BJP will resort to similar undemocratic practices to target the TDP after we made an exit from NDA protesting the Centre’s non-cooperation in terms of implementing the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act and all the assurances given during the State bifurcation, he said and observed that the BJP will have to be ready for paying a heavy price if it continues to go ahead with suppressive politics, violating the spirit of cooperative federalism.

“We will explain to the people about the betrayal of Centre and the collusion politics of the Opposition parties in the State. At the same time, we shall also highlight how the State government, despite non-cooperation from the Centre and financial crunch, is continuing the implementation of welfare and development schemes,’’ Somireddy explained.

Venue finalised

Meanwhile, leaders of the TDP finalised Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru of Vijayawada as the venue to organise Mahanadu.AP TDP chief and Minister for Energy K Kala Venkata Rao launched the arrangements by performing ground-breaking ceremony at the venue on Thursday.Keeping in mind the disturbance created by untimely rain accompanied by strong winds during the Dharma Poratam meeting organised in Tirupati 10 days ago, the leaders have decided to take all precautions to ensure that a large number of party activists attending the event will not face any difficulties either due to rising mercury levels or untimely rain during those three days of the event.