Students from Andhra Pradesh's Godavari districts bag top honours in POLYCET-2018

VISAKHAPATNAM: East and West Godavari students shine in Polytechnic Common Entrance Test for admission into Polytechnics (POLYCET 2018). HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced the results on Thursday. A total of 1,03,775 candidates got qualified with a pass percentage of 89.19 percent, out of 1,29,412 candidates who attended the exam.

Among the first top 10 ranks are candidates from East Godavari, Rajamahendravaram, West Godavari and Srikakulam districts. First rank holder C Geetha Soumya of East Godavari bagged 120, while K Sai Sri Harsha of Rajamahendravaram and P Srikar Babu of West Godavari bagged second and third. Of the 88,637 boys who attended the exam, 69,277 got qualified while 34,498 girls got qualified out of the total 40,775.

With a minimum qualification mark of 36 for all categories, except for SC/ST, the candidates who appeared were qualified and assigned ranks based on their performance in the test. If two candidates scored same marks, the student who secured better marks in Mathematics was considered first and if it is still a tie, Physics marks were considered.

“The admissions increased by 20,000 this year. With special drives, held for the students of Class X, there has been an increase of 15,000 registered candidates,” the minister said. With a total of 80 government colleges and 208 private colleges having approval, there are a total of 75,971 seats with 15,455 in government and 60,512 seats in private colleges. However, the seats in the colleges decreased from 79,632 in 2017 to 75,971 in 2018.

Admissions will begin from May 17 and classes will begin on June 12. Candidates are asked to attend certificate verification as per schedule. In case they fail to attend certificate verification as per schedule, they will become ineligible for admissions.

PG Engg entrance test

Visakhapatnam: The AP PG Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 for admissions into ME/MTech/MPharmacy courses commenced on Thursday in the state. The test is conducted by Andhra University on behalf of AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). A total of 29,339 candidates have registered for the test held at 35 centres covering the districts of AP and Hyderabad. The code was released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Thursday.

Rank cards of Polycet available at polycetap.nic.in.

Total candidates :

1,29,412

Qualified :

1,03,775 (89.19 %)

Colleges : 80 (government)

208 (private)

Seats : 75,971

(15,455- government, 60,512 -private)

Girls outshine boys in AKNU CET

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on Thursday declared Common Entrance Test (Nannaya CET-2018) results in a record time of 11 hours. The Nannaya CET was conducted at eight examination centres in twin Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts on May 8 and 9. University vice-chancellor Prof M Mutyala Naidu released the results. The authorities made special arrangements to bring the answer sheets to Rajamahendravaram and completed correction work by 3 am on Thursday. The V-C said that girl students outshined boys in Nannaya CET. S Kumari, K Puja Vihari and M Ravi Teja secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd ranks respectively in Chemical Sciences. The other students who secured top three ranks in various streams include: S Manikanta, K Nagendra and M Anjali in English, K Gayatri, K Manikanta, and S Satyanarayana in Geology.