Two held in Andhra Pradesh for murder of Delhi-based criminal

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati East Division police cracked the murder of Mani Thuli (28), a notorious criminal from Delhi, by arresting two persons on Wednesday. The duo Mansur (22) and Tharun Kumar alias Fayaz (21), hailing from Chandragiri are close relatives of Thuli’s wife Yasmin. He was beaten to death with an iron rod in a private hotel room near the railway station in the early hours of Tuesday.

While producing the arrested before the media here on Thursday, East Division DSP Muni Ramaiah said that Thuli was a criminal, who was accused in 32 cases in Delhi. Yasmin who hails from Chandragiri, reached Tirupati on May 4. Her sister’s son Mansur, daughter Masood and her boyfriend Tharun joined them to spend the holiday trip. During their trip to Mypadu beach on May 6, Thuli ill-treated Masood, the DSP said.

In pursuance of a plan, the accused brought an iron rod in a bag to the hotel room and joined the liquor party with Thuli. Before executing the plan, the accused sent the women home asking them to prepare food for Thuli for his return journey to Delhi. Then heated arguments took place between the duo and Thuli. The duo hit him on the head repeatedly till his death, the DSP said.After committing the murder, the accused fled. During investigation, Yasmin revealed that the two accused were in the hotel room when they left for home. Based on her statement, the police started searching for the duo and apprehended them.