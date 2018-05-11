Vamsadhara oustees have no place to cremate the dead

Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIAKULAM: It's grave problem for hundreds of families displaced by Vamsadhara project. They were shifted lock, stock and barrel to relief and rehabilitation (R&R) colonies miles away from their villages. The acute problem they face today is lack of facilities to cremate the dead.

The residents of Vamsadhra R&R colonies at Metturu Bit-1 and Bit-2, Gunabadra 1 and 2, Masingi and Puliputti in the limits of Kotturu and Seetampeta mandals, are forced to carry bodies about 30 km back to their villages from where they were displaced, for cremation.

When Akena Dalappadu (70) died three months ago, his relatives and neighbours took turns to carry the body on their shoulders to the family graveyard at Padali, which is 27 km from Masingi R&R colony. The sight of Vamsadhara oustees carrying the dead from their rehabilitation colonies to the villages where they were born and lived all their life, for their final journey makes for a heart-rending story. People of 12 villages were allocated sites at Metturu R&R colonies. The oustees staying at Metturu, Gunabadra, Puliputti and Masingi R&R colony face similar problem.

"When we tried to cremate my mother at the graveyard near Puliputti R&R colony in Seeetampeta mandal, the villagers raised an objection. Finding no other alternative, we had to shift the body to my native village Chinna Sankili, about 20 km away," said Chitada Ganapathi, who lives at Puliputti R&R colony.

As many as 2,000 families at Metturu Bit 1 and 2 R&R colonies, 500 from Gunabadra R&R colonies and another 500 from Masangi and Puliputti colonies were moved out of their villages in November last year, said Peddakota Bheemudu, a resident of Metturu 1 R&R colony. He said that they had been facing this dilemma since their eviction from their villages. Despite repeated appeals, the officials did not take any action, he added.

When ENS contacted, Palakonda RDO R Gunnayya said that though the sites were allocated for graveyards at these R&R colonies, nearby villagers were raising objection. "Talks have been initiated to sort out the issue as it concerns the sentiments of the people," he added.

Srikakulam joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu quote:

Burial grounds were granted at all Vamsadhara R&R colonies as part of providing basic amenities at an estimated budget of Rs12 crore. Tenders were also called for setting up burial grounds.