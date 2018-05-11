Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vamsadhara oustees have no place to cremate the dead

As many as 2,000 families at Metturu Bit 1 and 2 R&R colonies, 500 from Gunabadra R&R colonies and another 500 from Masangi and Puliputti colonies were moved out of their villages last year.

Published: 11th May 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIAKULAM: It's grave problem for hundreds of families displaced by Vamsadhara project. They were shifted lock, stock and barrel to relief and rehabilitation (R&R) colonies miles away from their villages. The acute problem they face today is lack of facilities to cremate the dead.

The residents of Vamsadhra R&R colonies at Metturu Bit-1 and Bit-2, Gunabadra 1 and 2, Masingi and Puliputti in the limits of Kotturu and Seetampeta mandals, are forced to carry bodies about 30 km back to their villages from where they were displaced, for cremation.

When Akena Dalappadu (70) died three months ago, his relatives and neighbours took turns to carry the body on their shoulders to the family graveyard at Padali, which is 27 km from Masingi R&R colony. The sight of Vamsadhara oustees carrying the dead from their rehabilitation colonies to the villages where they were born and lived all their life, for their final journey makes for a heart-rending story. People of 12 villages were allocated sites at Metturu R&R colonies. The oustees staying at Metturu, Gunabadra, Puliputti and Masingi R&R colony face similar problem.

"When we tried to cremate my mother at the graveyard near Puliputti R&R colony in Seeetampeta mandal, the villagers raised an objection. Finding no other alternative, we had to shift the body to my native village Chinna Sankili, about 20 km away," said Chitada Ganapathi, who lives at Puliputti R&R colony.

As many as 2,000 families at Metturu Bit 1 and 2 R&R colonies, 500 from Gunabadra R&R colonies and another 500 from Masangi and Puliputti colonies were moved out of their villages in November last year, said Peddakota Bheemudu, a resident of Metturu 1 R&R colony. He said that they had been facing this dilemma since their eviction from their villages. Despite repeated appeals, the officials did not take any action, he added.

When ENS contacted, Palakonda RDO R Gunnayya said that though the sites were allocated for graveyards at these R&R colonies, nearby villagers were raising objection. "Talks have been initiated to sort out the issue as it concerns the sentiments of the people," he added.

Srikakulam joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu  quote:

Burial grounds were granted at all Vamsadhara R&R colonies as part of providing basic amenities at an estimated budget of Rs12 crore. Tenders were also called for setting up burial grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vamsadhara project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Pre University II examination.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to introduce Telugu language paper as qualifying test for Group 1 and Group 2 mains

Andhra Pradesh: TDP activists' bid to obstruct Amit Shah's convoy triggers tension in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat carrying 80 passengers catches fire in Godavari; no casualties

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood